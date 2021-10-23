Officers identify man killed in Doral police-involved shooting; 2 officers injured
Officers identify man killed in Doral police-involved shooting; 2 officers injured
Janine Stanwood - WPLG
10/23/21
A source with the Doral Police Department identified the 25-year-old man who died on Friday during a police-involved shooting as Yordany Rodriguez Perez.
