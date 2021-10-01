Ohio kicker first player with Down syndrome to score in college football game
Ohio kicker first player with Down syndrome to score in college football game
Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk - Action News Jax
10/1/21
A kicker for an Ohio community college football team made history by becoming the first player with Down syndrome to score a point in an NCAA or NJCAA game.
Read Full Story on actionnewsjax.com
