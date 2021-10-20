Ohio prepares for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine authorization
.
Ohio prepares for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine authorization
FOX19 Digital Staff - WXIX-TV on MSN.com
10/20/21
ODH said it has informed providers that they should be ready to vaccinate children 5-11 years old shortly after FDA authorization is granted.
Read Full Story on fox19.com
