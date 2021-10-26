Ohio School Boards Association cuts ties with national group over Biden 'terrorism' letter
Ohio School Boards Association cuts ties with national group over Biden 'terrorism' letter
Anna Staver, The Columbus Dispatch - Cincinnati Enquirer
10/26/21
The Ohio School Board Association cut ties with its national group after it sent a letter asking for federal intervention at local board meetings.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
