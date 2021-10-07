Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad Jim Borchers named to new position with Big Ten
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Liberal Activist Who Targets Republicans With a MAGA Masquerade
‘How much more punishment can he take?’ Fans react as MMA veteran Bennett ‘loses SEVENTEENTH straight fight’ (VIDEO)
Ozy Media, Once a Darling of Investors, Shuts Down in a Swift Unraveling
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mississippi TV anchor loses job for refusing to get COVID vaccine: 'I preserved my integrity’
'RHOBH' Finale Sneak Peek: Erika Jayne Says Sutton Stracke's Olive Branch 'Means Nothing' (Exclusive)
Hattiesburg businesses host breast cancer awareness event
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Teacher resigns after accusations of ‘racially insensitive lesson’
18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam
The Liberal Activist Who Targets Republicans With a MAGA Masquerade
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Teacher resigns after accusations of ‘racially insensitive lesson’
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Joe Biden says he’s changed his mind on the death penalty. Why isn’t he doing more to stop it?
Two Black rugby stars aim to showcase their skills and the game to America
Cowboys starter La'el Collins seeks to block rest of NFL suspension with restraining order, injunction
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad Jim Borchers named to new position with Big Ten
Marcus Hartman - Dayton Daily News
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Dr. Jim Borchers was a key figure in the Big Ten's decision have football season last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Full Story on daytondailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio State's James Borchers named Big Ten's first Chief Medical Officer
'Born out of love': Surrogate in Ohio gives birth to rare identical triplets for Michigan dads
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Kevin McGuff preview season at Big Ten media day
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL