Ohio State with even better odds in FiveThirtyEight's College Football Playoff Predictions
Ohio State with even better odds in FiveThirtyEight's College Football Playoff Predictions
Phil Harrison - Yahoo! Sports
10/25/21
Movin' on up! You have to think that Ohio State likely controls its own destiny in the College Football Playoff race.
Read Full Story on buckeyeswire.usatoday.com
