Oklahoma ACLU files lawsuit against ban on critical race theory
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Media bashes Texas for blowing second straight double-digit lead in Oklahoma State loss
Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, to run for Texas lieutenant governor as Democrat
Nané, Charley Crockett, Sir Woman and More: Must-see acts at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021 (PREVIEW)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
7 Austin BBQ spots make Texas Monthly’s prestigious Top 50 list
2 in West Texas make the cut: Texas Monthly’s ‘Top 50 Barbecue Joints List
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OSU just made Texas a lot more miserable
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New evidence presented in Texas death row inmate's hearing
Austin cycles onto list of most physically active metros in the U.S.
Texas basketball lands in the top five of the first AP Poll
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New evidence presented in Texas death row inmate's hearing
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Austin cycles onto list of most physically active metros in the U.S.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Austin Film Festival: Texas’ showcase for writers in movies starts Thursday
Austin Film Festival co-founder spotlights must-see movies in this year’s lineup
Choose your own Austin Film Festival adventure: A guide to the schedule
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oklahoma ACLU files lawsuit against ban on critical race theory
Zoe Zoe - CBS News
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The lawsuit claims the bill imposes on the free speech and academic freedom of Oklahoma students and teachers.
Read Full Story on cbsnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'He's a marble': Why Jaylen Warren has been an ideal fit for Oklahoma State's offense
Local family says relative stabbed over 30 times at Oklahoma County Detention Center, claims jail staff didn't notify them
Groups sue Oklahoma over law limiting instruction on race, gender issues
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL