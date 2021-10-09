On the road? New app updates you on COVID roadblocks
On the road? New app updates you on COVID roadblocks
Liz Hobday - The New Daily
10/9/21
Cairns techie Matt McKinley has seen first-hand the impact COVID has had on a city that depends on tourists. That's why he developed the KnowNotNo app
