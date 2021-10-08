New report launched on World Octopus Day reveals eight reasons why octopus farming is cruel and must be stoppedHonolulu, HI, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honolulu, HI (Oct. 8, 2021) – Compassion in World Farming has written to Governor David Ige urging him to withdraw government support for the USA’s only octopus farm—located at the Hawai’i Ocean Science and Technology (HOST) Park in Kailua Kona.