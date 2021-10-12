Oregon Kicker: State sets tax surplus credit at 17 percent of 2020 tax bill
Oregon Kicker: State sets tax surplus credit at 17 percent of 2020 tax bill
FOX 12 Staff - Fox 12 Oregon
10/12/21
A $1.9 billion tax surplus in Oregon has triggered the state's "kicker," meaning Oregonians who are eligible will get 17.34 percent of their 2020 state income
Read Full Story on kptv.com
