Outrage as Granholm says US has no 'moral authority' over China
Outrage as Granholm says US has no 'moral authority' over China
Callie Patteson - New York Post
10/18/21
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has sparked a furor by saying the US doesn’t “have much moral authority” to criticize China over its energy policies.
Read Full Story on nypost.com
