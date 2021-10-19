OVC releases men's basketball favorites in 2021-22 preseason poll
OVC releases men's basketball favorites in 2021-22 preseason poll
Amber Ruch - KFVS12
10/19/21
The Ohio Valley Conference released the men’s basketball favorites from its 2021-22 preseason poll of head coaches and communication directors.
