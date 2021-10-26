Palm Desert Families Planning Disneyland Trips Will Pay More
Palm Desert Families Planning Disneyland Trips Will Pay More
Toni McAllister - Patch on MSN.com
10/26/21
The theme park announced a ticket price increase Monday, and driving to the Anaheim destination will cause pain at the pump.
Read Full Story on patch.com
