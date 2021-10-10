Pats outduel Texans, win 25-22 on Folks kick
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg gets apology from 'Shark Tank' star over body shaming 'joke'
Aurora James Won't Apologize for Getting Your Attention
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
National Fire Prevention Week serves as an important reminder of fire awareness
The Beautiful & The Damning: What Does Meaningful Protest Fashion Look Like?
Wood-Fired Mexican Restaurant Maïz64 Opens on 14th Street With a Taco Tasting Counter
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson-signed baseball photo sells for a record $1.4 million
It's Thalen's Turn column: Home alone; or was I?
Peabody's Arthur Lavalais reigns supreme of Alexandria area running backs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Alexandria College earns national accolades – again
‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson-signed baseball photo sells for a record $1.4 million
It's Thalen's Turn column: Home alone; or was I?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rare autographed 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson photo sells for record $1.47M at auction
Opera House to celebrate its 33rd anniversary with seven concerts
‘La Fortuna’ Underscores Movistar Plus’ Global Ambitions
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pats outduel Texans, win 25-22 on Folks kick
Carl Sisson - WPRI 12
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
The New England Patriots will look to get back in the win column this week as they head down to Houston to face the 1-3 Texans. Houston started the game with a drive that
Read Full Story on wpri.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Narragansett tribal members to protest statue of R.I.'s first English settler
Toymaker Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave
This Week's Coventry Area High School Sports Schedule
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL