Peace Rally to end gun violence in Toledo
New Hampshire Governor: D.C. 'In A Bubble' On Mandate Harm: Video
Oct. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 510 positive results with 55 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported
Roger Wood Takes a Look at Manchester’s Solar Array
Peace Rally to end gun violence in Toledo
Kayla Molander - Toledo WTVG on MSN.com
10/17/21
Toledoans gathered on Saturday at Lincoln Elementary to rally for peace. The group then marched down Detroit to St. Martin de Porres church. This is part of the mayor's initiative to end gun violence,
