Pennsylvania energy marketer agrees to refunds, waive bills in Ohio over sales tactics
Pennsylvania energy marketer agrees to refunds, waive bills in Ohio over sales tactics
Mark Williams - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/11/21
A Pennsylvania energy marketer has struck a settlement with Ohio regulators over its sales tactics that the state says are misleading and deceptive.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
