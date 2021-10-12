Pens take it to defending champs on Opening Night
Pens take it to defending champs on Opening Night
Jeff Hathhorn - KDKA-FM Radio Pittsburgh on MSN.com
10/12/21
Lightning raised the banner, but it was the Pens who dominated the game breezing past the Stanley Cup champions, the NHL’s game game of the season
