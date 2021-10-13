PG&E reduces scope of potential power outages
PG&E reduces scope of potential power outages
KTVU FOX 2 - KTVU
10/13/21
Pacific Gas and Electric on Wednesday reduced the anticipated scope of power shutoffs as a forecasted wind event weakened for some areas.
Read Full Story on ktvu.com
