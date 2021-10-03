Phoenix Rising crowned Pacific Division champs after win over Orange County
Phoenix Rising crowned Pacific Division champs after win over Orange County
Jake Anderson - Arizona Sports
10/3/21
Phoenix Rising FC was crowned 2021 champions of the Pacific Division following a 1-0 win away to Orange County SC on Saturday night.
Read Full Story on arizonasports.com
