'Plea for help' from Redding's Mercy hospital due to COVID-19 surge brings National Guard
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lakers News: Recently-Acquired Star Makes Serious Promise To Anthony Davis
High School football Week 4: Maine-Endwell vs. Union-Endicott and 4 more games to follow
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bunting counting on ‘greasy rat’ role to land him Leafs roster spot
Films by homeless, marginalized youth premiere in Portland
Lisbon woman with rare cancer taking on Maine Marathon
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hundreds gather to remember fallen deputy at Bangor service
Legacy Project dinner takes place at Bradford and Bingley
Bunting counting on ‘greasy rat’ role to land him Leafs roster spot
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Legacy Project dinner takes place at Bradford and Bingley
KVAC golf: Leavitt wins Class B shootout, Edward Little fourth in Class A
Executive MBA Alumnus Creates Company with Social Good in Mind
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
‘A Lesson In Giving’! Town & Country FCU announces significant contribution to school districts to reduce student hunger
Bunting counting on ‘greasy rat’ role to land him Leafs roster spot
Scarborough car show ‘huge success’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Plea for help' from Redding's Mercy hospital due to COVID-19 surge brings National Guard
Michele Chandler - Redding Record Searchlight
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Members of the National Guard are filling the gaps at at Redding Mercy hospital amid a COVID-19 surge, wildfire woes and widespread worker burnout.
Read Full Story on redding.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Does non custodial parent living in CA have to disclose who they live with and provide a seperate bedroom for child
City of Fresno keeps local eviction protections in place as statewide moratorium ends today
COVID jobs: California unemployment claims soar to highest total in half a year
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL