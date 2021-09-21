Police: Woman wanted after report of puppy thrown into ocean
Police: Woman wanted after report of puppy thrown into ocean
Associated Press - WWAY TV
9/21/21
Police are searching for a woman after beachgoers at a Georgia beach reported that an injured puppy was being thrown into the ocean earlier this month.
