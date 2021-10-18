PREP FOOTBALL: Longhorns bounce back in second half to win Northern C title over Simms
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Purdue football 24, Iowa 7: Grading the Boilers
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi becomes unlikely ally of Penn State’s James Franklin on Iowa fans debate
Kirk Herbstreit still believes Penn State is Big Ten’s ‘most complete’ team; Iowa booing fallout continues, and more
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Nurse raises money for NICU patients
TCU Soccer’s Keys to Success as They Seek Second Road Win this Week
Peterson: Has Iowa State found its offensive groove again? It's starting to feel like it
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Donald Trump Asks Supporters for $45 Each to Help 'Solve the Election Fraud'
Another community refrigerator runs afoul of Des Moines zoning requirements, must move
Walmart announces 2021 Black Friday shopping events: Take a look at what’s on sale
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Another community refrigerator runs afoul of Des Moines zoning requirements, must move
Partisan divides emerge in nonpartisan Cedar Rapids mayoral race
Cedar Rapids schools see dip in standardized testing scores, attributed to the pandemic, derecho
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Nurse raises money for NICU patients
Smaller stars shine for Cyclones
Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: RVC Conference Tournament, SCC At Winterset on Saturday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
PREP FOOTBALL: Longhorns bounce back in second half to win Northern C title over Simms
Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune - Great Falls Tribune
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The Fort Benton Longhorns hosted the Simms Tigers for the Northern C Eight Man football championship Saturday afternoon.
Read Full Story on greatfallstribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pancon Provides Brewer Gold & Copper Project Update
Billings Ward 2 candidates
Kosovo opposition wins, but most communes in runoffs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL