Propane costs are rising. Iowa customers can expect winter heating bills that are 69% higher.
Propane costs are rising. Iowa customers can expect winter heating bills that are 69% higher.
Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register - Des Moines Register
10/23/21
Average heating bills in Iowa and the Midwest are expected to climb 69% over last year, to $1,805 for the season. Low supplies, global demand blamed.
