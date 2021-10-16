QAnon figure says he's running for Congress in Arizona
QAnon figure says he's running for Congress in Arizona
JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press - WPIX
10/16/21
Ron Watkins, a prolific promoter of false conspiracies about the 2020 election who is closely tied to the QAnon movement, says he is running for Congress as a Republican in Arizona.
