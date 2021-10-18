Ramona native serves as a member of U.S. Navy's "Silent Service"
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Bengals’ Evan McPherson prematurely celebrated potential game-winning FG, which he missed
Colin Cowherd on Cincinnati-Green Bay: 'It Totally Smells Like an Upset for the Bengals'
Bengals to Debut New Uniform Combo for Week 4 Matchup Against Jaguars
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Issue 3 Q&A: What to know about the Cincinnati charter amendment
Best places for vegetarians, vegans? Ohio lands four cities on ranking
Kings clinches at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Oklahoma's QB situation, Cincinnati's playoff position and more college football takeaways
Bengals show that even on an off day, they have the chops of a potential playoff team
Lions fans are disgusted with Jared Goff’s first-half performance vs. Bengals
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown endorses Mayor Nan Whaley for governor
Cincinnati rises to No. 2 behind Georgia in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130
Four-star QB from Texas picks up an offer from Ohio State
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Learning Grove to honor Shannon Jones of Groundwork Ohio with Charity in Action award at gala
Ohio State up one spot on AP college poll
AP Top 25: Cincinnati up to No. 2; Purdue snaps poll drought
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ramona native serves as a member of U.S. Navy's "Silent Service"
Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda Rae Moreno - Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Petty Officer 1st Class Cade Willcox, a 2010 Caney Valley High School graduate, joined the Navy eight years ago.
Read Full Story on examiner-enterprise.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Industrial production falls 1.3% as effects from Ida linger
Supporters hold solidarity march in support of death row inmate Julius Jones
Larry Clinton Watkins, Sr.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL