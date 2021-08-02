Check your pantry for these recalled McCormick spices.

McCormick & Company is recalling three spices of its spice blends due to possible contamination from salmonella. The voluntary recall impacts three McCormick products: Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning. The company is asking customers to throw away the recalled product and contact customer service for a full refund.

The contamination was found during routine testing by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but no incidents have been reported.

Seasonings involved in the recall were shipped to stores between June 20 and July 21. To find out if you have one of the recalled products, match the containers with the product descriptions and codes that can be found on the FDA website:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 1.31 oz. and 2.25 oz. bottles

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, 1.75 lbs. bottle

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, 153g bottle

The products were sold in more than 20 states in the U.S. as well as Canada and Bermuda. Ingesting Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The organism can cause more severe symptoms leading to hospitalization and death in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Salmonella illness is more common in the summer, so it is important to keep foods cool during those summer picnics and pool parties. Eggs are the main culprits when it comes to salmonella contamination so make sure to always cook them thoroughly.

If you have any of these products, please do not return them to the store. Please throw them away and contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 for a refund. The McCormick customer service line is available weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Did you find these on your spice rack? Let us know in the comments.