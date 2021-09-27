To date, 8 babies have died in connection to the products in this recent recall.

According to the official notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), this voluntary action by The Boppy Company is effective September 23. It covers full refunds on over 3 million Boppy newborn loungers sold in both the United States and Canada.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies. Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use,” said a spokesperson for The Boppy Company.

The lounger models included in the recall were sold between January 2004 and September 2021 in stores like Walmart, Target, and Pottery Barn Kids. They were also available to purchase online at Amazon.com.

The specific items named in the recall are the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers. All colors and patterns of these models are included in the recall.

Courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you have one of these Boppy newborn loungers, discontinue its use immediately and pursue a full refund by clicking here and filling out the online form. You don't necessarily need a receipt, but you would get an accurate refund if you do. You will need to take a photo of your product and identify its UPC or Item Number.

During the week (Monday through Friday), you can also begin the process by calling the parent company directly at (800) 416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. For additional information about this Boppy recall, visit the company website or read the full press release here.

Do you have one of these Boppy newborn loungers at home? Have you pursued a refund yet? Let us know how the process went in the comments.