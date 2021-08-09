If you're on CPAP or BiPAP for sleep apnea, check to see if your machine is included in this recall.

The Philips Respironics brand has an extensive voluntary recall in effect right now, including most of its most popular models.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice, the main issue is the potential degradation of the sound-proofing foam. Particles of the foam are thought to be able to migrate into the tubing and eventually the user's airway. Inhaling the particles can lead to anything from irritation, headache, asthma, and more serious injuries to your internal organs. So far, there are no reports of death related to this recall.

The recall includes multiple institutional-grade ventilators and the following personal-use machines for sleep apnea:

DreamStation ASV

DreamStation ST, AVAPS

SystemOneASV4

C-Series ASV

C-Series S/T and AVAPS

OmniLab Advanced+

SystemOne (Q-Series)

DreamStation

DreamStation Go

Dorma 400

Dorma 500

REMstar SE Auto

If you have one of the models named in the recall, speak to your healthcare professional about discontinuing its use and click here to register your claim with Philips. The website will walk you through the process, including how to check for the serial number on your machine. A specific resolution has not been announced to date, but registering your claim is the first step to being notified.

For more information about the recall, including frequently asked questions, visit the Philips website or the FDA notice about the recall. You can also report a problem with your CPAP, BiPAP, or ventilator with the online MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form. If you prefer to speak to someone in person about this, contact Philips at (877) 907-7508.

Do you have one of the affected CPAP or BiPAP machines? Have you noticed any of the issues outlined in the recall? Tell us about it in the comments.