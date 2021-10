Red Report: Minnesota native Levi Falck doesn't much care for the Gophers; WR Betts 'a little banged up'

As a native of Minnesota, Nebraska senior receiver Levi Falck grew up watching Minnesota Gophers football. He’s not necessarily a fan anymore, though. “They didn’t recruit me at all,” said Falck, noting the Gophers did recruit him as a baseball player before eventually backing off.