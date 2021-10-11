Redding schools tracking student attendance see fewer tardies, absences
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Councilors, cannabis advocates raise concerns about possible licensing 'loophole'
Belmont Park Poll sells to $11,000 top
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A Growing Worry for Charities: Tax Havens for the Rich
De Smet, Watertown lead football top performers list for week ending Oct. 9
Breast cancer screenings dropped 90% in April 2020. Health care providers say there's no excuse to skip it this year
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Planting more than 700 trees in Pontchartrain Park to help with flooding
A Growing Worry for Charities: Tax Havens for the Rich
Mitchell Republic News Bits, Oct. 11: Today we celebrate Native American Day
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mitchell Republic News Bits, Oct. 11: Today we celebrate Native American Day
Prep Football Schedule: Final week of regular season arrives for area Class 11B, nine-man teams
Prep Volleyball: Deuel's snaps skid, Hamlin stays perfect in NEC and Arlington keeps rolling
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Redding schools tracking student attendance see fewer tardies, absences
Nada Atieh, Redding Record Searchlight - Redding Record Searchlight
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Researchers can measure the high school dropout rate of students based on their kindergarten and preschool attendance.
Read Full Story on redding.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Despite plenty of practice, still learning how to un-parent
Harborside Announces Planned Commercial-Scale Renewable Energy Microgrid Project at Salinas Production Campus
Santee, California Plane Crash Audio Reveals Final Moments Before It Went Down
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL