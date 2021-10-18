Redistricting: Will Stephanie Bice have to move her office out of downtown Oklahoma City?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
MEN’S BASKETBALL PICKED FIFTH BY COACHES, SIXTH BY MEDIA IN PRESEASON POLLS
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
St. Cloud State takes first game of home-and-home series against Gophers
MEN’S BASKETBALL PICKED FIFTH BY COACHES, SIXTH BY MEDIA IN PRESEASON POLLS
Chiefs CB coach Sam Madison addresses L’Jarius Sneed’s sophomore slump
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cops use stun gun on man involved in bar fight, police say
DeShon Elliott Active for Ravens, Mike Williams Playing for Chargers
Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams active after missing week of practice
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams active after missing week of practice
Ian Easton On Taiwan: China deterrence: Fragile, brittle, and weakening
Talbot Historical Society Opens New African American Exhibit
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Redistricting: Will Stephanie Bice have to move her office out of downtown Oklahoma City?
Chris Casteel, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The Oklahoma Legislature is set to redraw congressional districts boundaries next month with much of the attention focused on the 5th District.
Read Full Story on oklahoman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 6
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL