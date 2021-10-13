Rep. Mrvan, Sen. Young, prominent architect and think tank leader to address One Region luncheon
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Longtime hunter education teacher remembered fondly
University of Montana professor on paid leave pending investigation
Karan Armstrong, American soprano who excelled in the fiendishly taxing role of Lulu at Covent Garden – obituary
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Actor Nicolas Cage spotted in Browning and elated Montanans are ‘freaking out’ over sightings
Reba McEntire ‘can’t play favorites’ in Kelly Clarkson’s divorce
Behind the spicy statements: Matt Rosendale makes his mark on House GOP
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
City Council: Ward 3 candidates strive for quality of life, but differ on approach
‘Party In The U.S.A’: The Story Behind Miley Cyrus’ Hit
Mark Woods: Something to be said for being disconnected
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City Council: Ward 3 candidates strive for quality of life, but differ on approach
Municipal elections: Helena mayoral race
Artificial intelligence consultant opens downtown office, plans to hire 38
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mark Woods: Something to be said for being disconnected
Homeless Navy Veteran killed in Fayetteville, residents plan memorial
Playful Otters in Snow Forever stamp issued in Otter, Montana
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rep. Mrvan, Sen. Young, prominent architect and think tank leader to address One Region luncheon
Joseph S. Pete
[email protected]
, 219-933-3316 - Northwest Indiana Times
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
United States Rep. Frank Mrvan, Sen. Todd Young, an architect and a think tank director will speak at the upcoming One Region annual luncheon.
Read Full Story on nwitimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) – PoreShield Receives Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence in Pollution Prevention
Eon Executive, James Higgins, U.K. Distributor of 'Indiana Jones,' 'Top Gun,' Dies at 98
GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Silver Creek back in familiar place
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL