Rhode Island man sentenced after defrauding PPP for trip to Vegas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
TikTok adds yet another devious challenge for an already overwhelmed school system
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
After questions, Sánchez repays more than $200 in personal expenses charged to campaign
Made in Idaho: Spicing things up with Jalapeno's
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Malheur County Health Department warns of more Covid hospitalizations, deaths as rates hold
Buying or selling these NFL storylines through Week 4?
Meridian Canine Rescue hosts 2nd annual golf tournament
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
After questions, Sánchez repays more than $200 in personal expenses charged to campaign
Malheur County Health Department warns of more Covid hospitalizations, deaths as rates hold
Large fire damages Idaho Darigold plant
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ferry captain makes his farewells
Local woman honors Mexican heritage through dance
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rhode Island man sentenced after defrauding PPP for trip to Vegas
By Associated Press - WHDH
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A Rhode Island man was sentenced Tuesday to almost seven years in prison for fraudulently seeking more than $4.7 million
Read Full Story on whdh.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Remains of Korean War hero, missing in action since 1950, returned home to RI
Good Samaritans rescue woman, 2 kids from fire in Pawtucket apartment building
Washington Trust Announces Intent to Open New Branch in Cumberland, RI
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL