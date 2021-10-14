Riviera Beach detective receives 'Top Cops' Award
Riviera Beach detective receives 'Top Cops' Award
WPTV - Staff - WFLX
10/14/21
Headings was selected from hundreds of nominations from federal, state, county, tribal and local agencies for his response to a fallen trooper on I-95.
Read Full Story on wflx.com
