Rush Street Interactive Is Shortlisted As 'Casino Operator of the Year' Among Other 'best of' Categories at the SBC Awards North America 2021

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse online casino and sportsbook brands, today announced that it has been named to the shortlist of nominees across a broad spectrum of categories for the SBC Awards North America 2021.