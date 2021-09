RushNet, Inc (RSHN), its Subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare Announce Major Roadmap Spanning 15 Months

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ("the Company") with subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare, are pleased to announce a 15-month roadmap culminating in up-listing to Nasdaq.