S.C. Police Chief Sued for Allegedly Sending Racist, Inappropriate Texts
S.C. Police Chief Sued for Allegedly Sending Racist, Inappropriate Texts
Terrell Jermaine Starr - The Root
10/11/21
Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin sent 2 women nearly 20 unsolicited and inappropriate images after meeting them at a law enforcement conference.
Read Full Story on theroot.com
