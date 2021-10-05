'Salem's Lot' movie shoot takes Ipswich to the 1970s
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Utility relief program helps Longview father catch up on bills
Judge: ‘You treated the victim like your personal ATM’
Review: Pavilion at Riverfront and Spokane enchant My Morning Jacket's Jim James
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Old DeBorgia Schoolhouse crew bakes up a storm
Vaccinated KC-area man survives Cambodian Genocide, now fighting COVID on ventilator
‘I will always miss my son’: Family shares story of grief, recovery following wildfire that killed their child and unborn baby
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Washington’s Reyes set to be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game
'99% of my happiness is gone:' Grieving family of Federal Way murder victim desperate for answers
Seahawks’ OC Shane Waldron scheming to attack former team
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Washington’s Reyes set to be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game
Vancouver Canucks 2021-22 Season Preview Section
SPS faces tough choices in wake of boundary changes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Washington’s Reyes set to be 1st Chilean to play in NFL game
Old DeBorgia Schoolhouse crew bakes up a storm
'99% of my happiness is gone:' Grieving family of Federal Way murder victim desperate for answers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Salem's Lot' movie shoot takes Ipswich to the 1970s
By Michael Cronin | Staff Writer - Gloucester Daily Times
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Select downtown businesses will hit the big screen next year in New Line Cinema’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot.”
Read Full Story on gloucestertimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the Wrong Person, and It's Pretty 'Humbling'
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL