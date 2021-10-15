'Salem's Lot' remake: Westford location chosen for a scene based on Stephen King novel
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
It's a Yard Sale: Huskies Once Again Choose Running Back by Committee
Hammer Time: Oregon State’s Jack Colletto thrives in multiple roles, teammate calls him ‘best football player on the team’
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 27-24 victory against Washington Huskies
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Election 2021: Corvallis to decide on 3 charter amendments
Bits & Pieces: Read engages with NPR's Gross in VOICES Lectures
How leaf pickup is happening in your area of the mid-Willamette Valley
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Portland metro Friday weather: Foggy morning turns into pleasant, dry, partly sunny day
Early Lead Enough for UCLA Women's Soccer to Come Away With Victory
Election 2021: Corvallis to decide on 3 charter amendments
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The story behind Roth’s: How a single grocery store in 1962 became a beloved regional chain
Dallas Vakalahi recaps Oregon State visit
Justius Lowe, Lake Oswego 3-star athlete, discusses new Oregon State Beavers offer, commitment timeline
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Salem's Lot' remake: Westford location chosen for a scene based on Stephen King novel
Margaret Smith - Wicked Local
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
A remake of horror classic "Salem's Lot" may include a scene shot in Westford. Temporary structures built for the filming include a drive-in theater.
Read Full Story on wickedlocal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
ASU Hockey: Sun Devils snap three-game skid with win over New Hampshire
Masks may have helped tuberculosis at Concord High School, experts say
N.H. officials search for missing 5-year-old, ask for public's help
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL