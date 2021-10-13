Salt & Straw is coming to Beaverton, Eugene
Salt & Straw is coming to Beaverton, Eugene
Michael Russell | The Oregonian/OregonLive - OregonLive.com on MSN.com
10/13/21
Salt & Straw, Portland’s homegrown, West Coast-conquering ice cream chain, will open two new scoop shops in Oregon, one each in Beaverton and Eugene, CEO Kim Malek tells The Oregonian/OregonLive.com.
