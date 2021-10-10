San Diego runners shine at Long Beach marathon
San Diego runners shine at Long Beach marathon
City News Service - ABC 10 News
10/10/21
San Diego runners did the city proud in Sunday's Long Beach Marathon, as Bonnie Axman Keating won the women's marathon and Anna Pasternak took the half-marathon title.
