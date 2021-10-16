Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya – Results & Post Fight Report
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya – Results & Post Fight Report
Paul Mason - ProBoxing-Fans.com
10/16/21
Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title against Lolita Muzeya in Newcastle. Wins also forfor Chris Eubank Jnr & Hughie Fury.
