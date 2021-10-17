Shirley Wild: Long Beach Public Library Foundation's Grape Expectations raises more than $215,000
Shirley Wild: Long Beach Public Library Foundation's Grape Expectations raises more than $215,000
Shirley Wild - Press-Telegram
10/17/21
And Long Beach City College inducted caryn desai, Sylvester “Duke” Givens, John Malveaux, Charles Parks and Cynthia Terry into its Hall of Fame.
Read Full Story on presstelegram.com
