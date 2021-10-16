Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds exhibit comes to LA's Skirball Center
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Pass Rusher Whitney Mercilus
Akron vs Miami (OH) Football Live Stream: Watch Online
No grade cards for Ohio school districts for the second year in a row
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ohio lawmakers watch situation in Haiti where 17 from Ohio based ministry are being held hostage
Man enters guilty plea but maintains innocence in 2018 Youngstown shooting death of Farrell teen
Elyria: Book store and craft shop are home for art
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
City of Toledo launching new vibrancy initiative, grant money available
The Royal Tenenbaums costume designer looks back on dressing 'a family in decline'
Temperatures warming early this week, next cold front comes late-week with rain and more cooler temps
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ohio launches broadband and 5G grant program for colleges and universities
Marysville, Upper Arlington headline Columbus area teams in high school football poll
Bank making $20M investment in east Columbus neighborhood
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ohio's fall color delayed due to warm temperatures, clouds and rain
‘We should be concerned’: Total breakdown on communication, former player says about Cleveland Browns
Celebrate Día De Muertos At Cleveland Public Theatre
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds exhibit comes to LA's Skirball Center
Jennifer Ouellette - Ars Technica
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Back in 2016, the (MoPOP) in Seattle unveiled an immersive new exhibit, Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds, in its Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame–a t
Read Full Story on arstechnica.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Equities Market Surveillance in Focus
Transfer truck driver said they fell asleep before crashing into disabled motorhome and tow truck on I-95
AFC Playoff Picture: Bills fall to fourth in conference standings
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL