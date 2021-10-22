State's unclaimed property tops $600 million, treasurer says
State's unclaimed property tops $600 million, treasurer says
Nathan Thompson - Rapid City Journal
10/22/21
State Treasurer Josh Haeder said Friday that South Dakota's unclaimed property holdings exceed $600 million in value and he wants to return that property to its rightful owners.
