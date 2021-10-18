Stellantis, LG announce joint venture to produce EV batteries in North America
Stellantis, LG announce joint venture to produce EV batteries in North America
Breana Noble, The Detroit News - Detroit News
10/18/21
The plant to have an annual production capacity of 40 gigawatt hours with the goal of starting production by first quarter of 2024, Stellantis said.
Read Full Story on detroitnews.com
