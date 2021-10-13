Sting operation nets 19 arrests by Mobile Police Department
Sting operation nets 19 arrests by Mobile Police Department
Tom Ingram - WKRG News 5
10/13/21
The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit concluded a four-month operation that resulted in 19 arrests on charges ranging from selling drugs to prostitution.
