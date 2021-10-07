Student taken into custody hours after Arlington, Texas school shooting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Wrap: In which we bid biscuits goodbye and welcome Friends & Family
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Portland, York, Maine Coast Waldorf boys win Southern Maine XC regionals
Scarborough girls survive prelim scare from valiant Deering
State officials open to examining childcare supports for Mainers getting vaccinated
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Central Maine business briefs: Augusta attorney joins board of Colonial Theater
Maine college football roundup: UMaine starts fast and beats Albany, 19-16
Leavitt’s Logan Ouellette, Monmouth’s Brosnan Comeau win Southern Maine boys XC regional titles
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Maine college football roundup: UMaine starts fast and beats Albany, 19-16
Hidden Hills Manufactured Housing Park proposed for South Street in Biddeford
Vote now for Seacoast high school Athletes of the Week: Ballots for Oct. 11-16
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Student taken into custody hours after Arlington, Texas school shooting
The Associated Press - syracuse.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Timothy George Simpkins was booked in the Arlington jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Read Full Story on syracuse.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Texas Rolls Out Plan To Vaccinate 5 To 11-Year-Olds Against COVID-19
A Gun Is a Last Defense Option … Not an Answer
Offshore platform developer Gazelle Wind Power opens Texas office
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL