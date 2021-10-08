Sue Grafton's alphabet novels headed to television
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
City of San Jose Cracks Down on Sideshow Organizers, Promoters
‘Hamilton’ in San Jose: How to get cheap tickets
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?
San Jose Sharks camp: Who’s left, and are these young bucks ready for the NHL?
San Jose Sideshow Activity Intensifies as Police Crackdown
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
San Jose Sharks look for a ‘wolfpack’ approach: “We need to stick up for each other”
San Jose State University chancellor announces resignation
Elizabeth Holmes Trial Loses Another Juror
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
San Jose Sharks look for a ‘wolfpack’ approach: “We need to stick up for each other”
San Jose State University chancellor announces resignation
San Jose State president to resign after investigation into athlete sex abuse allegations
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
SF Giants haven’t convinced baseball experts, oddsmakers they’re for real
Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?
Program Launched In Santa Clara Co. To Eliminate Homelessness
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sue Grafton's alphabet novels headed to television
HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press - WGNO
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
A TV adaptation of the late Sue Grafton’s million-selling Kinsey Millhone mystery novels, a prospect the author once swore she would return from the dead to prevent, is now
Read Full Story on wgno.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Roaming Charges: When the Inevitable Becomes the Criminal
Centric Financial Corporation Recognized as a 2021 Top Team in American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL