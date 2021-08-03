So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Sunshine Mills recently issued a statement announcing some of their dog food brands have "potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit." This is a voluntary recall posted by the FDA and retailers have been notified.

The affected brands include:

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (3.5 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 073657 008736

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (30 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 008750



Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021 073657 380320

Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (14 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 711535 509523

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 070155 113597

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (30 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 380313

Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (5 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 4099100129441

Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food (40 lbs.) Best if used by 11 Feb 2022 Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021 070155 225221



Aflatoxin comes from the mold Aspergillus flavus that grows on corn and other grains used to make pet food. It's apparently not as uncommon as you think, as OCN reported a more serious situation back in December from another company. As for Sunshine Mills, however, this is their second recall since June. The previous announcement was concerning potential salmonella contamination.

If you have purchased any of the affected brands you should discontinue use immediately and keep tabs on your pets. Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums), and diarrhea.

Unused portions of the dog food may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at [email protected] for additional information.

