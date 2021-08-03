So far, no illnesses have been reported.
Sunshine Mills recently issued a statement announcing some of their dog food brands have "potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit." This is a voluntary recall posted by the FDA and retailers have been notified.
The affected brands include:
- Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (3.5 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
- 073657 008736
- Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (30 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- 073657 008750
- Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
- 073657 380320
- Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (14 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- 711535 509523
- Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- 070155 113597
- Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (30 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- 073657 380313
- Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (5 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
- 4099100129441
- Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food (40 lbs.)
- Best if used by 11 Feb 2022
- Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
- 070155 225221
Aflatoxin comes from the mold Aspergillus flavus that grows on corn and other grains used to make pet food. It's apparently not as uncommon as you think, as OCN reported a more serious situation back in December from another company. As for Sunshine Mills, however, this is their second recall since June. The previous announcement was concerning potential salmonella contamination.
If you have purchased any of the affected brands you should discontinue use immediately and keep tabs on your pets. Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums), and diarrhea.
Unused portions of the dog food may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at [email protected] for additional information.
A dog is a man's best friend. Share in the comments your best friend's breed and name.